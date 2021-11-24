Menu
Judas in National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar Indicted in Capitol Insurrection

James D. Beeks is reportedly part of the Oath Keepers, as well as a Michael Jackson impersonator

broadway actor charged us capitol insurrection january 6th jesus christ superstar judas james beeks james t justis
James Beeks (SFBroadway) / Photo by Tyler Merbler via Flickr
November 24, 2021 | 5:14pm ET

    Caught silver-handed? An actor in the national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar has been charged for taking part in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

    James D. Beeks, who plays Judas Iscariot in the traveling Broadway production under the stage name James T. Justis, has been charged with one count of obstruction of Congress and one count of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.

    An investigation by the Washington DC US Attorney’s Office revealed the actor to be associated with the far-right extremist militia group the Oath Keepers, and paid dues to the anti-government organization just two weeks prior to the insurrection. Beeks also works as a Michael Jackson impersonator, and was identified by authorities by the “Bad” jacket he wore from the late superstar’s world tour while participating in the attack. His past Broadway credits also include roles in Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Ragtime, Aida, and Kinky Boots.

    Related Video

    Federal prosecutors allege that the actor was part of a group of Oath Keepers who marched from former president Donald Trump’s incendiary “Stop the Steal” rally to the Capitol, where they breached the building and physically attacked law enforcement officers as they attempted to force their way into the Senate chamber.

    According to court documents, investigators attended performances of the biblical Andrew Lloyd Weber classic in both Los Angeles and San Francisco last month in order to observe Beeks in the role of Judas. So, hey, at least they got to see a show as part of the job?

    Thus far, nearly 700 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states for participating in the January 6th attempt to stop the Congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s election, with more than 200 charged with either assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

