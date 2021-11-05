Jethro Tull Unveil “Shoshana Sleeping,” Lead Single from Band’s First Album in 18 Years: Stream

Jethro Tull have shared the music video for “Shoshana Sleeping,” the first song from the legendary prog-rock act’s upcoming album, The Zealot Gene, arriving January 28th.

Originally announced back in March, the LP is Jethro Tull’s first in 18 years and comes after a health scare in the band’s camp.

Last year, singer and flautist Ian Anderson revealed he was “suffering from an incurable lung disease” and that his “days are numbered.” He later clarified that he was battling COPD and that it was manageable for the time being, while also explaining that he meant that his “days as a singer were numbered.”

Advertisement

Related Video

That makes the new song “Shoshana Sleeping” even more impressive. The bouncy, theatrical track features jazzy chords and a smooth vocal delivery from Anderson. He also hits the iconic flute flourishes he’s known for. This is classic Jethro Tull in 2021 hi-fi.

There is an “unholy” Biblical tinge to the song, which Anderson says runs throughout The Zealot Gene. According to the press release, the goal was to “defy convention during a time when the business of being a touring and recording artist has never faced more uncertainties.”

“While I have a spot of genuine fondness for the pomp and fairytale story-telling of the Holy Book,” Anderson explained, “I still feel the need to question and draw sometimes unholy parallels from the text The good, the bad, and the downright ugly rear their heads throughout, but are punctuated with elements of love, respect, and tenderness.”

Advertisement

Anderson and company had planned to release the LP and tour in 2020; however, like most, those plans were upheaved early last year.

“It was so sudden,” the singer reflected. “Amidst the concerns and warnings of the scientific community and a few more enlightened politicians, we all retreated in disbelief to our homes to wait out the storm.”

Thankfully Jethro Tull have emerged with the completed album despite the pandemic and Anderson’s underlying health issues. The band’s current lineup consists of Anderson, guitarist Joe Parrish-James, drummer Scott Hammond, pianist John O’Hara, and bassist David Goodier. Guitarist Florian Opahle also contributed the album, but is not in the core lineup.

Advertisement

You can pre-order The Zealot Game via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

Watch the Thomas Hicks-created video for “Shoshana Sleeping” and see the full artwork and 12-song tracklist below.

Advertisement

The Zealot Gene Artwork:



The Zealot Gene Tracklist:

01. Mrs. Tibbets

02. Jacob’s Tales

03. Mine Is the Mountain

04. The Zealot Gene

05. Shoshana Sleeping

06. Sad City Sisters

07. Barren Beth, Wild Desert John

08. The Betrayal of Joshua Kynde

09. Where Did Saturday Go?

10. Three Loves, Three

11. In Brief Visitation

12. The Fisherman of Ephesus