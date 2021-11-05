Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jethro Tull Unveil “Shoshana Sleeping,” Lead Single from Band’s First Album in 18 Years: Stream

The Zealot Gene arrives on January 28th

jethro tull shoshana sleeping
Jethro Tull (courtesy of Chipster PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 5, 2021 | 11:18am ET

    Jethro Tull have shared the music video for “Shoshana Sleeping,” the first song from the legendary prog-rock act’s upcoming album, The Zealot Gene, arriving January 28th.

    Originally announced back in March, the LP is Jethro Tull’s first in 18 years and comes after a health scare in the band’s camp.

    Last year, singer and flautist Ian Anderson revealed he was “suffering from an incurable lung disease” and that his “days are numbered.” He later clarified that he was battling COPD and that it was manageable for the time being, while also explaining that he meant that his “days as a singer were numbered.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    That makes the new song “Shoshana Sleeping” even more impressive. The bouncy, theatrical track features jazzy chords and a smooth vocal delivery from Anderson. He also hits the iconic flute flourishes he’s known for. This is classic Jethro Tull in 2021 hi-fi.

    There is an “unholy” Biblical tinge to the song, which Anderson says runs throughout The Zealot Gene. According to the press release, the goal was to “defy convention during a time when the business of being a touring and recording artist has never faced more uncertainties.”

    “While I have a spot of genuine fondness for the pomp and fairytale story-telling of the Holy Book,” Anderson explained, “I still feel the need to question and draw sometimes unholy parallels from the text The good, the bad, and the downright ugly rear their heads throughout, but are punctuated with elements of love, respect, and tenderness.”

    Advertisement

    Jethro Tull Ian Anderson clarifies health status
     Editor's Pick
    Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson Clarifies Health Status: “My Days as a Singer Are Numbered, Rather Than Days to Live”

    Anderson and company had planned to release the LP and tour in 2020; however, like most, those plans were upheaved early last year.

    “It was so sudden,” the singer reflected. “Amidst the concerns and warnings of the scientific community and a few more enlightened politicians, we all retreated in disbelief to our homes to wait out the storm.”

    Thankfully Jethro Tull have emerged with the completed album despite the pandemic and Anderson’s underlying health issues. The band’s current lineup consists of Anderson, guitarist Joe Parrish-James, drummer Scott Hammond, pianist John O’Hara, and bassist David Goodier. Guitarist Florian Opahle also contributed the album, but is not in the core lineup.

    Advertisement

    You can pre-order The Zealot Game via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

    Watch the Thomas Hicks-created video for “Shoshana Sleeping” and see the full artwork and 12-song tracklist below.

    Advertisement

    The Zealot Gene Artwork:
    unnamed 63 Jethro Tull Unveil Shoshana Sleeping, Lead Single from Band’s First Album in 18 Years: Stream

    The Zealot Gene Tracklist:
    01. Mrs. Tibbets
    02. Jacob’s Tales
    03. Mine Is the Mountain
    04. The Zealot Gene
    05. Shoshana Sleeping
    06. Sad City Sisters
    07. Barren Beth, Wild Desert John
    08. The Betrayal of Joshua Kynde
    09. Where Did Saturday Go?
    10. Three Loves, Three
    11. In Brief Visitation
    12. The Fisherman of Ephesus

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lars Frederiksen solo song premiere

Rancid's Lars Frederiksen Premieres "Gods and Guns" from Debut Solo EP: Stream

November 5, 2021

hana vu public storage new album stream

Hana Vu Breaks Down Her Debut Album Public Storage Track By Track: Exclusive

November 5, 2021

sean paul sia dynamite video origins watch

Sean Paul Shares the Origins of New Video for "Dynamite" Featuring Sia: Exclusive

November 5, 2021

Oasis Knebworth

Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary Coming to Paramount+ This Month

November 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jethro Tull Unveil "Shoshana Sleeping," Lead Single from Band’s First Album in 18 Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale