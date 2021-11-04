Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known by the name Joe Exotic, says he’s been diagnosed with “aggressive cancer.”

Exotic is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for 17 federal charges of animal abuse, as well as two counts of attempted murder-for-hire for trying to have his professional rival, Carole Baskin, killed. The events were documented in the 2020 Netflix true crime series Tiger King.

In a new handwritten note, dated October 27th and posted on his team’s social media pages yesterday, November 4th, Exotic wrote, “It is with a sad face that I have to tell you… my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He added that he’s “still waiting on the results of other tests as well,” and said, “Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity.” He also took a shot at Carole Baskin, writing, “I’m sure Carole will have her own party over this.”

Maintaining his innocence, Exotic wrote, “They have the proof I did not do this and there is no reason for the U.S. Attorney to drag this out.” He explained that he wants to “go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones.

“Say a prayer please,” he wrote in conclusion. “Be my voice please.”

Over the summer, a court ordered that Exotic should be resentenced, ruling that his original 22-year sentence treated the two murder-for-hire plots as separate crimes, when in fact they had the same goal of killing Carole Baskin. The court recommended a somewhat shorter sentence of at least 17.5 years in prison. Exotic is currently awaiting his resentencing hearing.

Advertisement

Last year, Exotic sought a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, and even hired a limo to pick him up from prison. But the pardon never arrived. In response, Exotic claimed, “I was too innocent and too gay.”

Netflix recently shared the first trailer for Tiger King 2, a sequel series that promises new secrets unveiled. It debuts on Netflix November 17th.

Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice 😢 love #joeexotic #exclusive #breakingnews #freejoeexotic #justiceforjoeexotic pic.twitter.com/M5wu7fI7a9 — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) November 3, 2021

Advertisement