Joe Rogan on Sucking His Own Dick: “I’ve Put it Around My Face Just to Know I Could”

“I could suck my own dick if I wanted to," he said

The Joe Rogan Experience (YouTube)
November 12, 2021 | 5:55pm ET

    Joe Rogan says he’s in charge of his own body, and this time it has nothing to do with the COVID-19 vaccine. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian and podcast host claimed he could perform oral sex on himself.

    Rogan had been explaining how he goes about shaving his own asshole, saying, “I spread my legs apart and I go head between the legs.” His interlocutors Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand, and Shane Gillis expressed doubt, to which Rogan replied, “I could suck my own dick if I wanted to.” Rogan added, “I’m super flexible. I’ve never done it but I’ve put it around my face just to know I could do it.”

    As the three other men howled in protest, Rogan insisted. “I can flatten my body out. You know I can. You remember that time when Burt said ‘can you do a split’ and I just dropped down and did a split,” he said. “If you can bend your head and go fully flat where do you think your face is and where’s your dick?”

    “I could,” he said again. “I’m pretty sure.” Once you’re done cleaning up after vomiting in your own mouth, you can check out the clip below.

    Rogan continues to have offbeat opinions on things people should and should not do with their own bodies. Earlier this year he told young people not to get vaccinated, and last month he suggested that President Biden faked getting a booster shot.

