John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999, which may be one of the reasons he failed to greet hundreds of QAnon believers at a November 2nd rally in Dallas, Texas. And despite rushed prophesies that his second coming had been pushed back to The Rolling Stones concert later that night, he also neglected the “No Filter Tour,” meaning that the moment when Donald Trump resumes office as the [checks notes] 19th American president has once again been delayed.

As Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, and The Dallas Morning News have reported, hundreds of QAnon believers flew in from as far as California and New York, gathering at Dealey Plaza, site of President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, to witness what they believed would be the return of JFK Jr.

Some held up banners that read “Trump Kennedy 2020,” indicating a belief that the former George publisher and current dead guy would have become Trump’s Vice President in 2020 if the election had unfolded as it was meant to.

“Trump reinstated as 19th president calls up a new vice president, JFK Junior” one QAnon influencer wrote to his more than 250,000 followers on social media. He added that “everything from 1871 was illegal and unconstitutional,” which is why Trump is only the 19th president.

QAnon has sometimes been described as a buffet conspiracy, with many believers picking and choosing from a wide spread of conspiratorial options. While most Q supporters have some shared beliefs — notably, that Trump is secretly working to take down a child sex trafficking cabal run by blood-drinking Democrats — those who believe that JFK Jr. faked his death to #SaveTheChildren are a fringe minority within the larger movement.