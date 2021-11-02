Menu
John Waters Announces “Yuletide Massacre” Christmas Tour Dates

His one-man show comes to the US this winter

John Waters, photo courtesy of Dreamland News
November 2, 2021 | 2:48pm ET

    John Waters is hitting the road. The cult icon just announced US tour dates for “A John Waters Christmas — It’s a Yuletide Massacre,” a one-man show that puts the filmmaker’s surreal spin on the holy holiday.

    Based on the spoken word project False Negative, the artist’s trek kicks off November 29th in San Francisco and moves east. In true Waters fashion, each listing’s website touts its own outrageous event description. “Both Santa and Jesus will send their regrets when this ho-ho-homo lets loose about reindeer virgin births, the illegally squatting Christ-child and chubby-chasing Mrs. Clause,” the inaugural date guarantees. “There’ll be no silent nights here!”

    Following dates in Los Angeles, Austin, New York City, and beyond, the tour wraps up right before Christmas in Waters’ hometown of Baltimore. The Baltimore Soundstage calls the event “the booster shot you need.” Tickets to “A John Waters Christmas” are on sale now through is website or Ticketmaster. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

    John Waters 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    11/30 — Portland, OR @ The Aladdin Theater
    12/01 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
    12/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood
    12/03 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
    12/04 — Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove Underground
    12/05 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    12/06 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    12/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    12/10 — Boston, MA @ The Berklee Performance Center
    12/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia
    12/12 — New York City, NY @ City Winery
    12/14 — Key West, FL @ Key West Theater
    12/15 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
    12/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

