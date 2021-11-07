Menu
JORDY Drops Debut Album Mind Games: Stream

The young popstar-in-the-making has also announced a tour

JORDY, photo by Dante Velasquez, Jr.
November 7, 2021 | 12:48pm ET

    JORDY has unveiled his debut album Mind Games via 300 Entertainment. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    Containing singles “Till It Hurts” and “If He’s in Your Bed,” the 12-track collection confirms the 25-year-old’s role as one of the most promising new voices in pop.

    JORDY’s lyrics are filled with disarming observations on everything from finding faraway connection on dating apps (breakout TikTok hit “Long Distance”) and overcoming body dysmorphia amid the vanity of the L.A. gay scene (the powerful “Dressed Up in a T-Shirt”) to the desire to sometimes leave it all behind for a different kind of life (lovely, guitar-strewn closer “South Dakota”).

    To celebrate the release, JORDY’s cooked up a yummy surprise for fans in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. On Monday (November 8th), listeners can head to Schmackary’s in Midtown Manhattan, Sweet Mandy B’s in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, or The Win~Dow on the Venice boardwalk and, using the code word “Mind Games,” can get a free cookie, coffee, or burger depending on the location.

    In support of the LP, the gay icon in-the-making is also launching a North American headlining tour starting November 17th, less than two months after his first-ever festival appearance at last September’s Firefly Festival in Rehoboth, DE. Grab tickets for the trek via Ticketmaster here.

    Stream Mind Games and check out the album’s cover art, tracklist, and a full run of tour dates below.

    Mind Games Artwork:

    jordy mind games artwork debut album stream

    Mind Games Tracklist:
    01. Mind Games (Intro)
    02. I Just Wanna Be Loved
    03. Long Distance
    04. Till It Hurts
    05. Sticks and Stones (feat. Charlotte Sands)
    06. Delete Me
    07. Better in My Head
    08. Tomorrow (feat. OSTON)
    09. Dressed Up in a T-Shirt
    10. If He’s in Your Bed
    11. Trevor
    12. South Dakota

    JORDY 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
    11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
    11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    11/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    11/30 – Toronto, ON @ Ace at Drake Hotel
    11/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
    11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
    11/08 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    11/13 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

