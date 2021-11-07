JORDY Drops Debut Album Mind Games: Stream

JORDY has unveiled his debut album Mind Games via 300 Entertainment. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

Containing singles “Till It Hurts” and “If He’s in Your Bed,” the 12-track collection confirms the 25-year-old’s role as one of the most promising new voices in pop.

JORDY’s lyrics are filled with disarming observations on everything from finding faraway connection on dating apps (breakout TikTok hit “Long Distance”) and overcoming body dysmorphia amid the vanity of the L.A. gay scene (the powerful “Dressed Up in a T-Shirt”) to the desire to sometimes leave it all behind for a different kind of life (lovely, guitar-strewn closer “South Dakota”).

To celebrate the release, JORDY’s cooked up a yummy surprise for fans in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. On Monday (November 8th), listeners can head to Schmackary’s in Midtown Manhattan, Sweet Mandy B’s in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, or The Win~Dow on the Venice boardwalk and, using the code word “Mind Games,” can get a free cookie, coffee, or burger depending on the location.

In support of the LP, the gay icon in-the-making is also launching a North American headlining tour starting November 17th, less than two months after his first-ever festival appearance at last September’s Firefly Festival in Rehoboth, DE. Grab tickets for the trek via Ticketmaster here.

Stream Mind Games and check out the album’s cover art, tracklist, and a full run of tour dates below.

Mind Games Artwork:

Mind Games Tracklist:

01. Mind Games (Intro)

02. I Just Wanna Be Loved

03. Long Distance

04. Till It Hurts

05. Sticks and Stones (feat. Charlotte Sands)

06. Delete Me

07. Better in My Head

08. Tomorrow (feat. OSTON)

09. Dressed Up in a T-Shirt

10. If He’s in Your Bed

11. Trevor

12. South Dakota

JORDY 2021 Tour Dates:

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/30 – Toronto, ON @ Ace at Drake Hotel

11/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11/08 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt