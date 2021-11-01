Menu
Judge Tosses Out Restraining Order Requests Filed Against Josh Homme on Behalf of Sons

Homme also took the stand to testify in a contempt hearing related to Dalle's refusal to share custody

Josh Homme
Josh Homme, photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns
November 1, 2021 | 4:01pm ET

    On Friday, a judge dismissed the pending restraining order petitions filed against Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme on behalf of his two young sons.

    Judge Lawrence Riff ruled that Homme’s ex-wife and the boys’ mother, Brody Dalle, had sought the restraining orders without the proper court authorization, according to Rolling Stone. The petitions previously failed to win emergency approval.

    A restraining order taken out against Homme by the former couple’s 15-year-old daughter remains in place.

    Homme also took the stand on Friday to testify in a contempt hearing related to Dalle’s refusal to share custody with Homme during the times allotted he him in August and September of this year. Dalle has pleaded not guilty to the charge. The trial is set to begin this week.

    In his testimony, Homme acknowledged that his relationship with his daughter has “had its ups and downs” in recent months. However, the rocker maintained that he continues to have a positive relationship with his sons. “They’re my sons. I take them places. We play. I take them to the hardware store, go surfing, go to the beach. We make dinner together. It’s been good.”

    Dalle’s attorney said Homme’s eldest son skipped visitation because he had no desire to see his father. The younger son recently resumed monitored visitation.

    In documents seeking her sons’ protective orders against Homme, Dalle accused her ex-husband of being physically and verbally abusive. In her own petition, Homme and Dalle’s daughter made similar allegations against her father. “My brothers and I are afraid retaliation from our father,” she wrote. “We’re afraid that he might kill our mother or her boyfriend. We’re afraid he might hit us or continue to abuse us emotionally. Please, we just want it to stop.”

    In response to the allegations, Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, said in a recent statement that “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

