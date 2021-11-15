Menu
Journey Announce “Freedom Tour 2022” with Billy Idol and Toto

The 40-date outing kicks off next February

Consequence Staff
November 15, 2021 | 9:55am ET

    Journey are hitting road next year for an extensive North American tour alongside Billy Idol and Toto.

    “Freedom Tour 2022” will visit 40 cities across the US and Canada, with dates running from February 22nd to May 11th.

    Billy Idol will open the first leg of the tour, before Toto assume those duties starting in April.

    Related Video

    Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th via Ticketmaster, with a fan pre-sale taking place between November 16th and 18th.

    Prior to the “Freedom Tour,” Journey will play a number of shows at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in December as part of their ongoing Las Vegas residency.

    Check out Journey’s full tour schedule below.

    Journey 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    12/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    02/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
    02/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    02/25 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *
    02/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
    02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
    03/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *
    03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    03/08 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center *
    03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
    03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
    03/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
    03/17 – Oklahoma City, OK & Paycom Center *
    03/19 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *
    03/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
    03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *
    03/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    04/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
    04/04 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
    04/05 – Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center *
    04/07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^
    04/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^
    04/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
    04/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    04/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^
    04/20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^
    04/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^
    04/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center ^
    04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
    04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^
    04/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^
    05/02 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^
    05/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^
    05/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^
    05/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ^
    05/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^
    05/11 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center ^

    * = w/ Billy Idol
    ^ = w/ Toto

    Journey Freedom Tour 2022

