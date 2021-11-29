Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Judas Priest Unveil Rescheduled 2022 North American Tour Dates

Queensrÿche will replace Sabaton as the support act for the rescheduled dates

judas priest rescheduled 2022 north america tour
Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner and Rob Halford (photo by Steven J. Messina)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 29, 2021 | 10:52am ET

    Judas Priest have rescheduled their “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American tour for 2022. Queensrÿche have replaced Sabaton as the support act for the new dates.

    Judas Priest were forced to postpone the remainder of their fall tour when guitarist Richie Faulkner nearly died after suffering a major heart emergency during the band’s set at the Louder Than Life fest in September. Faulkner’s aorta ruptured onstage during the band’s last song, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent a 10-hour life-saving surgery.

    Faulkner is now headed toward recovery and Judas Priest appear ready to return to the road in 2022. The updated itinerary kicks off March 4th in Peoria, Illinois, and concludes on April 13th in Hamilton, Ontario, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Speaking with Heavy Consequence, frontman Rob Halford said that he was “still shook up” about Faulkner’s on-stage brush with death. “The good news is he’s healing, and his therapy will be picking up the guitar and getting back into these new songs for Priest and getting ready for the next batch of road work,” Halford told us.

    Halford also revealed that he had his own battle with prostate cancer during the pandemic, making the band’s return to the stage even more remarkable. Thankfully, the cancer is in remission.

    Rob Halford on Richie Faulkner's Heart Emergency
     Editor's Pick
    Judas Priest’s Rob Halford “Still Shook Up” by Richie Faulkner’s Heart Emergency

    Judas Priest were set to support Ozzy Osbourne’s European/UK tour in early 2022, but those dates have been postponed until 2023.

    Advertisement

    See the updated itinerary for Judas Priest’s 2022 “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American tour below, and pick up tickets here.

    Judas Priest 2022 “50 Heavy Metal Years” North America Tour Dates:
    03/04 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    03/06 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    03/07 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
    03/09 – Everett, WA @ Angel Of The Winds Arena
    03/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater Oakland
    03/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
    03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
    03/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater
    03/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    03/20 – Cedar Park, TX @ H–E–B Center at Cedar Park
    03/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
    03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    03/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    03/27 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
    03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    03/30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/31 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    04/02 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino Arena
    04/04 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
    04/07 – Halifax, NS, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre
    04/10 – Québec, QC @ Centre Videotron
    04/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    04/13 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Return to Stage on Hold: Tour With Judas Priest Postponed Until 2023

November 24, 2021

laura jane grace announces canada tour

Laura Jane Grace Announces Headlining Canadian Tour

November 23, 2021

Snail Mail

Snail Mail Postpones Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

November 22, 2021

Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour

Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 North American Tour

November 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Judas Priest Unveil Rescheduled 2022 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale