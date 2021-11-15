Justin Bieber Announces Massive 98-Date World Tour Stretching Into 2023

Justin Bieber’s upcoming “Justice World Tour” is truly a global affair. Today, the pop star announced more than 40 new concerts, including visits to Mexico, Latin America, the UK, Europe, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. Combined with Bieber’s previously announced North American leg, the tour now spans 98 total dates across 20 countries. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.
Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster. There are a variety of different on-sale dates, ranging from November 19th to December 3rd, so check Ticketmaster for specific show information, as well as pre-date dates.
The upcoming tour comes in support of Bieber’s latest album, Justice, and marks his first global outing in five years. “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber in a statement announcing the tour.
Justin Bieber 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
02/18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
03/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
03/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
04/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/22 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey
05/23 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio 3 de Marzo
05/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
06/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
06/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/03 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest
08/05 – Malmo, SE @ Bigslap Xl
08/07 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Summertime
08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Park
09/04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
09/07 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
09/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único de La Plata
09/28 – Cape Town, SA @ Cape Town Stadium
10/01 – Johannesburg, SA @ Johannesburg FNB Stadium
10/13 – Tel Aviv, IS @ HaYarkon Park
11/22 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park
11/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/30 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Football Stadium
12/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
12/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
01/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
01/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
01/18 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion
01/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
01/23 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
01/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
01/27 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
01/28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
01/31 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
02/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
02/04 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
02/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
02/13 – London, UK @ The O2
02/14 – London, UK @ The O2
02/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
02/25 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
02/26 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
03/06 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/11 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
03/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
03/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
03/24 – Vienna, AT @ Sportpaleis
03/25 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena