Justin Bieber Announces Massive 98-Date World Tour Stretching Into 2023

The Justice pop star will visit North and South America, the UK, Europe, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand

Justin Bieber Justice tour
Justin Bieber, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
November 15, 2021 | 9:20am ET

    Justin Bieber’s upcoming “Justice World Tour” is truly a global affair. Today, the pop star announced more than 40 new concerts, including visits to Mexico, Latin America, the UK, Europe, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. Combined with Bieber’s previously announced North American leg, the tour now spans 98 total dates across 20 countries. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

    Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster. There are a variety of different on-sale dates, ranging from November 19th to December 3rd, so check Ticketmaster for specific show information, as well as pre-date dates.

    The upcoming tour comes in support of Bieber’s latest album, Justice, and marks his first global outing in five years. “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber in a statement announcing the tour.

    Related Video

    Justin Bieber 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    02/18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    02/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    02/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    02/23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    02/26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    02/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    03/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
    03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
    03/11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
    03/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
    03/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    03/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    03/29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    03/31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    04/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    04/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    04/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
    04/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    04/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
    04/24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    04/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    05/04 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    05/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    05/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    05/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    05/14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/22 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey
    05/23 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio 3 de Marzo
    05/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    06/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    06/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    06/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    08/03 – Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest
    08/05 – Malmo, SE @ Bigslap Xl
    08/07 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Summertime
    08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Park
    09/04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
    09/07 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
    09/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Único de La Plata
    09/28 – Cape Town, SA @ Cape Town Stadium
    10/01 – Johannesburg, SA @ Johannesburg FNB Stadium
    10/13 – Tel Aviv, IS @ HaYarkon Park
    11/22 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park
    11/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
    11/30 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Football Stadium
    12/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
    12/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
    01/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    01/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    01/18 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    01/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    01/23 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    01/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    01/27 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    01/28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
    01/31 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
    02/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
    02/04 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    02/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    02/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
    02/13 – London, UK @ The O2
    02/14 – London, UK @ The O2
    02/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
    02/25 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    02/26 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
    03/06 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    03/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    03/11 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
    03/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
    03/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    03/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    03/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    03/24 – Vienna, AT @ Sportpaleis
    03/25 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena

