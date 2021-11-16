Kacey Musgraves Covers Coldplay’s “Fix You” for Chipotle Campaign: Stream

Kacey Musgraves has shared her rendition of Coldplay’s 2005 song “Fix You” as part of a stop-animation film from Chipotle titled A Future Begins. Stream it below.

Backed by an acoustic guitar, a subtle piano, and soaring strings, Musgraves’ version of “Fix You” cherry-picks lyrics from the original to fit the theme of Chipotle’s campaign. “And the tears come streaming down your face/ When you lose something you can’t replace,” she sings, as animation of young farmers at work plays in the background. “When you love someone, but it goes to waste/ Could it be worse?”

A Future Begins was made in support of Chipotle’s program to help transition 1 million acres of land to the next generation of farmers. The fast casual Mexican food chain claims it pays “around $300 million” in price premiums per year for “real food” that’s grown sustainably and responsibly. Chipotle has also committed $5 million over five years to “help remove barriers and enable the next generation of farmers and ranchers to succeed.”

It’s worth noting Chipotle workers are among the growing group of fast food workers who have recently gone on strike to call attention to their labor conditions. As online orders have exponentially increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, workers have been unable to keep up with the demand due to their hours being cut and shortages of food and supplies.

As for Musgraves, the “Fix You” cover follows a busy past several months since returning with her fifth studio album star-crossed, which Consequence contributing editor Mary Siroky praised for its lyrical transparency and musical cohesiveness. “It’s painful to continue sharing such personal truths and to keep your heart on the line under so many scrutinizing eyes,” she wrote, “but Musgraves has never been one to back down from a challenge.”

Following the album’s release in September, Musgraves helped kick off Saturday Night Live’s 47th season premiere. After performing a special rendition of “camera roll” where she sang a portion of the song at a table with projected people sitting opposite her, the country singer made history as the first artist to perform naked on SNL with “justified,” which she did as an homage to the infamous Forrest Gump scene in which Jenny (played by Robin Wright) takes the stage in the nude as “Bobbi Dylan.”

More recently, the Recording Academy declared star-crossed ineligible for the country music categories — despite Musgraves’ previous status as a two-time Best Country Album Grammy winner. Next up, she’s set to make a return to Sesame Street for the ongoing Season 52. She’ll also hit the road in 2022 for Kacey Musgraves (get tickets here).