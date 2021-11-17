Kanye West and Drake’s long-running beef is apparently over. The rappers — who have had issues for a while, but escalated their drama with diss tracks and inflammatory social media posts in recent months — took to Instagram this evening to mark the end of their feud with photos and videos of themselves hanging out together.

Ye posted a photo of himself posing with Drake and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince; he captioned the image with the emoji for the white dove of peace. Drake, meanwhile, posted a video of Dave Chappelle speaking at the Canadian rapper’s home about the pair’s reconciliation, followed with another clip of himself and Ye together. “You have reached your destination,” the post’s caption reads.

The olive branch was actually extended last week when Ye invited Drake to perform at a Los Angeles concert event the former is throwing “with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.” A co-founder of notorious the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, Hoover is currently serving two life sentences in federal prison; Ye references Hoover’s story on his latest album, Donda.

In a video posted to Instagram last week, Ye stood with J Prince and read the invitation to Drake from his phone:

“Yo, this is Ye and J Prince. I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

The rap superstars’ feud began in 2018, when Drake’s nemesis Pusha-T revealed the existence of Drake’s son to the world in the song “The Story of Adidon.” Drake accused West of supplying Pusha with the information.

More recently in the chronicles, Drake dissed Ye in the Trippie Redd collaboration “Betrayal.” There, he addressed the feud directly with the lines, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” This incited West’s own Joker moment, in which he threatened the artist with a photo of Joaquin Phoenix’s character, writing, “You will never recover. I promise you.” Two days later, he posted Drake’s Toronto home address on Instagram before quickly deleting it. Drake later responded by leaking the cut Donda track “Life of the Party,” which appeared to be a diss track aimed at himself.

But that’s all in the past, right?