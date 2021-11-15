Kanye West Releases Donda Deluxe, Featuring Six New Songs: Stream

Ye, a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a deluxe edition of his latest album, Donda. Listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The expanded tracklist boasts six new songs, including the André 3000 collaboration “Life of the Party,” which was previously leaked by Drake. Notably, Kanye has also released the explicit version of “Life of the Party” as a standalone track (André previously refused to clear the track for Donda after learning that Kanye intended to censor it.)

Other new additions include “Remote Control Pt. 2” featuring Young Thug and Kid Cudi; “Never Abandon Your Family”; “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2” featuring Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and KayCyy; and “Up From the Ashes”. Meanwhile, “Come to Life” has been updated to include backing vocals from Tyler the Creator.

Additionally, the tracklist has been completely resequenced.

In his review of the original Donda for Consequence, Marcus Shorter called it “Kanye West’s best album since 2013’s Yeezus. Those who stuck with him through thick and thin will love it, while the rest of us can safely dip our toes back in the water. Donda is a funeral and Sunday morning service combined into one celebration. It mixes what people love about West and what they dislike about him, making it the perfect cocktail of what makes Kanye who he is. An album named after your mother must deliver, whether she’s dead or alive. Luckily, Kanye comes correct.”

Earlier this month, Kanye sat down with Drink Champs for his first post-Donda interview. In part one, he discussed his relationship with Marilyn Manson, divorce from Kim Kardashian, and vaccination status, among a number of other topics. In part two, he revealed that he had hired Bill Cosby’s lawyer to represent Larry Hoover, and called O.J. Simpson’s acquittal “the first Black victory.”

