Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West and Drake Announce Free Larry Hoover Concert

Former hip-hop rivals are advocating for the clemency of Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover

kanye west drake end beef squash
Drake and Kanye West, photo via Instagram/@kanyewest
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 20, 2021 | 1:25pm ET

    Now that they’ve buried the hatchet, Kanye West and Drake are set to share the stage next month.

    The two hip-hop stars will come together on December 9th for the Free Larry Hoover Concert, which advocates for the clemency of Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover.

    Hoover is currently serving six life sentences after being found guilty of murder, conspiracy, extortion, money laundering, and other criminal activities. He has since renounced his association with Ganger Disciples activity and has sought to reclaim the initials GD as standing for growth and development.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Kanye has been advocating for Hoover’s release from prison for the last several years, even meeting with former president Donald Trump to ask for his clemency. He also provided Hoover’s son, Larry Jr., an outlet to speak about his father’s plight on the Donda track “Jesus Lord,” and he recently hired Bill Cosby’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, to work the case.

    Earlier this month, Kanye extended an invitation to his longtime rival to join him in playing a Free Larry Hoover concert. This past weekend, the two rappers reconnected for the first time in years at a party thrown at Drake’s Toronto mansion.

    The Free Larry Hoover Concert goes down at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. Ticketing information has not yet been released.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform "Trouble With My Lover" and "Can't Let Go" on Colbert: Watch

November 20, 2021

Kid Rock Dont Tell Me How to Live

Kid Rock Self-Flagellates to Conservative Tropes on His New Song "Don't Tell Me How to Live"

November 20, 2021

Turbonegro's Hank Von Helvete passes away

R.I.P. Hank Von Helvete, Former Turbonegro Singer Dies at 49

November 20, 2021

Britney Spears Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears Rips Christina Aguilera for Silence on Conservatorship

November 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West and Drake Announce Free Larry Hoover Concert

Menu Shop Search Sale