Now that they’ve buried the hatchet, Kanye West and Drake are set to share the stage next month.

The two hip-hop stars will come together on December 9th for the Free Larry Hoover Concert, which advocates for the clemency of Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover.

Hoover is currently serving six life sentences after being found guilty of murder, conspiracy, extortion, money laundering, and other criminal activities. He has since renounced his association with Ganger Disciples activity and has sought to reclaim the initials GD as standing for growth and development.

Kanye has been advocating for Hoover’s release from prison for the last several years, even meeting with former president Donald Trump to ask for his clemency. He also provided Hoover’s son, Larry Jr., an outlet to speak about his father’s plight on the Donda track “Jesus Lord,” and he recently hired Bill Cosby’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, to work the case.

Earlier this month, Kanye extended an invitation to his longtime rival to join him in playing a Free Larry Hoover concert. This past weekend, the two rappers reconnected for the first time in years at a party thrown at Drake’s Toronto mansion.

The Free Larry Hoover Concert goes down at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. Ticketing information has not yet been released.