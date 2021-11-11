Menu
Kaytranada Announces New Intimidated EP Featuring Thundercat, H.E.R.

Three-track effort also features Mach-Hommy

Kaytranada, photo by Liam MacRae
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 11, 2021 | 4:03pm ET

    Kaytranada has announced a new three-track EP titled Intimidated.

    The follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-winning BUBBA is set to arrive next Friday, November 19th. Each song on the album features an appearance from a special guest: H.E.R. joins the title track, Thundercat plays on “Be Careful”, and Mach-Hommy appears on “$PayForHaiti.”

    Pre-saves are already live, and you can snag yours here. Check out the tracklist and album artwork below.

    The announcement of Intimidated comes as Kaytranada kicks off the latest leg of his North American tour. He has a handful of dates left throughout November and December, and you can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Intimidated EP Artwork:

    Kaytranada Announces New Intimidated EP album cover artwork

    Intimidated EP Tracklist:
    01. Intimidated (feat. H.E.R.)
    02. Be Careful (feat. Thundercat)
    03. $PayForHaiti (feat. Mach-Hommy)

