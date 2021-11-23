Keanu Reeves Wants to Join the MCU: “They’re Doing Something No One’s Ever Really Done”

One of the world’s greatest action stars would like to join history’s most ambitious action franchise. When asked by Esquire if he’d be willing to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Keanu Reeves didn’t just respond, ‘sure,’ he said, “It would be an honor.”

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe?” the actor asked, joking, “It’s almost like a multiverse… It’s a Marvel-verse.” He added, “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s ever really done.

“It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Reeves knows something about groundbreaking franchises. He’ll be returning to the part of Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which rises in theaters on December 22nd. You can revisit the trailer now. Aside from that, he’s already booked a voice part in the DC Universe, though it’s not as a superhero; he’ll be playing a pet in DC League of Super-Pets.