Kevin Spacey Must Pay $31 Million to House of Cards Producer

An arbitrator concluded Spacey breached contractual obligations to provide services "in a professional manner"

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey, photo via Getty
November 22, 2021 | 2:02pm ET

    Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay $31 million to MRC, the producer of Netflix’s House of Cards, to cover the loss in revenue caused by the actor’s termination from the show.

    Spacey was fired from House of Cards prior to its sixth and final season after eight employees of the show came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, an arbitrator has concluded that Spacey breached contractual obligations to provide services “in a professional manner” and “consistent with [MRC’s] reasonable directions, practices and policies.”

    Because of Spacey’s termination, MCR had to completely rewrite the sixth season of House of Cards and cut the episode total from 13 to eight. Now, the actor is on the hook for a bill totaling $31 million.

    Whether or not Spacey even has that kind of money is anyone’s guess. Since his departure from House of Cards, he has been hard pressed to find any acting work — with the one exception being a small role in Frank Nero’s upcoming Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio. Additionally, Spacey has already reached a financial settlement with the family of one of his accusers, and is facing another lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp.

    Consequence has reached out to Spacey’s representatives for comment.

