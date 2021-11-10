Khruangbin Expand 2022 North America and Europe Tour

Khruangbin are currently in the middle of a massive North American tour, and yet, there’s still plenty more to come. The Houston psych-funk trio have added a handful of new dates to round out the run, including new stops in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, and a slew of European dates in 2022.

Khruangbin will play a New Years’ Eve show at Houston’s 713 Music Hall before getting back on the road in March. The new dates fill out Khruangbin’s schedule around their upcoming two-night headlining shows at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall, before heading across the pond for shows in the UK and beyond. So far, the band has already sold out multiple gigs at LA’s Greek Theatre and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, and they’ve made festival appearances at Outside Lands, Firefly Festival, III Points, Newport Jazz Festival, and more.

While we’re on the topic of international travel, Khruangbin’s tour is in support of their 2020 album Mordechai, which was inspired by traditional music from Pakistan, Korea, and Congo. While they haven’t added shows in those countries to their schedule yet, you can see the new dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Last December, Khruangbin shared an expansive Late Night Tales compilation, which they curated from their favorite artists around the globe. Back in April, they also contributed to McCartney III Imagined, a track-by-track cover of Paul McCartney’s recent album III.

This past weekend, Khruangbin made their television debut on Austin City Limits. Replay the episode underneath the tour’s itinerary.

Khruangbin 2022 Tour Dates:

12/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre +

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room +

12/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre +

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre +

12/11 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! +

12/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant +

12/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Pageant +

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory +

12/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center +

12/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center +

12/31 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

03/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

03/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

03/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

03/05 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

03/11 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

03/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

03/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

03/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

03/20 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Florida ^

04/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/05 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

04/06 – Cologne, DE @ Oarlswerk Victoria

04/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

04/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

04/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ K.B.Hallon

04/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Life

04/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

04/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

+ = w/ Nick Hakim

^ = w/ Nubya Garcia