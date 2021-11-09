Killswitch Engage Announce 2022 Tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch

Killswitch Engage have announced a North American headlining tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch. The 2022 tour includes rescheduled dates for shows that were missed in 2020 due to the pandemic, as well as several new cities.

This trek is of extra significance to longtime Killswitch Engage fans, as it features former Killswitch vocalist Howard Jones with his current band, the aforementioned Light the Torch. The original 2020 tour was halted shortly into the run, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will kick off January 28th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and run through a March 12th date in Philadelphia. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales having already begun.

“The wait is finally over,” Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach said in a statement. “We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ lineup.”

Jones added, “FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the Atonement tour with KsE and ABR! We couldn’t be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don’t miss this noisy party. Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!”

See the full itinerary for Killswitch Engage’s headlining tour below.

Killswitch Engage 2022 Tour Dates with August Burns Red and Light the Torch:

01/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

01/29 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

01/31 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

02/01 — Montreal, QC @ M-Telus

02/02 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

02/04 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

02/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater

02/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/08 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/10 — Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

02/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

02/12 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

02/14 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/15 — Dallas, TX @ SouthSide Ballroom

02/17 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

02/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

02/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/21 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

02/22 — Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

02/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

02/25 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

02/26 — Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

02/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/01 — Boise, ID @ Revolution

03/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

03/03 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore

03/05 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

03/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

03/07 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

03/08 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live

03/10 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

03/11 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

03/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

