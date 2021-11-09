Killswitch Engage Announce 2022 Tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch

Killswitch Engage have announced a North American headlining tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch. The 2022 tour includes rescheduled dates for shows that were missed in 2020 due to the pandemic, as well as several new cities.
This trek is of extra significance to longtime Killswitch Engage fans, as it features former Killswitch vocalist Howard Jones with his current band, the aforementioned Light the Torch. The original 2020 tour was halted shortly into the run, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour will kick off January 28th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and run through a March 12th date in Philadelphia. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales having already begun.
“The wait is finally over,” Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach said in a statement. “We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ lineup.”
Jones added, “FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the Atonement tour with KsE and ABR! We couldn’t be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don’t miss this noisy party. Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!”
See the full itinerary for Killswitch Engage’s headlining tour below.
Killswitch Engage 2022 Tour Dates with August Burns Red and Light the Torch:
01/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
01/29 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
01/31 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
02/01 — Montreal, QC @ M-Telus
02/02 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
02/04 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome
02/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater
02/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/08 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/10 — Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
02/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
02/12 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
02/14 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/15 — Dallas, TX @ SouthSide Ballroom
02/17 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
02/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
02/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/21 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
02/22 — Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
02/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
02/25 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
02/26 — Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
02/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/01 — Boise, ID @ Revolution
03/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
03/03 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore
03/05 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
03/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
03/07 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
03/08 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
03/10 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
03/11 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
03/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall