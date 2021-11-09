Menu
Killswitch Engage Announce 2022 Tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch

The North American winter run kicks off in late January

Killswitch Engage promo photo
Killswitch Engage promo photo via Atom Splitter PR
November 9, 2021 | 2:37pm ET

    Killswitch Engage have announced a North American headlining tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch. The 2022 tour includes rescheduled dates for shows that were missed in 2020 due to the pandemic, as well as several new cities.

    This trek is of extra significance to longtime Killswitch Engage fans, as it features former Killswitch vocalist Howard Jones with his current band, the aforementioned Light the Torch. The original 2020 tour was halted shortly into the run, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The tour will kick off January 28th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and run through a March 12th date in Philadelphia. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales having already begun.

    “The wait is finally over,” Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach said in a statement. “We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ lineup.”

    Jones added, “FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the Atonement tour with KsE and ABR! We couldn’t be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don’t miss this noisy party. Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!”

    See the full itinerary for Killswitch Engage’s headlining tour below.

    Killswitch Engage 2022 Tour Dates with August Burns Red and Light the Torch:
    01/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    01/29 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
    01/31 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
    02/01 — Montreal, QC @ M-Telus
    02/02 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    02/04 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome
    02/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater
    02/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    02/08 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    02/10 — Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
    02/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    02/12 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    02/14 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    02/15 — Dallas, TX @ SouthSide Ballroom
    02/17 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
    02/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
    02/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    02/21 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
    02/22 — Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
    02/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    02/25 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    02/26 — Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
    02/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    03/01 — Boise, ID @ Revolution
    03/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
    03/03 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore
    03/05 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    03/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
    03/07 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
    03/08 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
    03/10 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
    03/11 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    03/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

