Kim and Pete Hold Hands, Confirm Romance in Vicious Attack on Kanye West

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are officially official. In full view of the paparazzi, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and 41-year-old socialite and mogul held hands in Palm Springs this week, confirming their rumored romance.

The pair began dating shortly after Kardashian hosted SNL in October, which included a sketch in which the two portrayed Princess Jasmine and Aladdin and shared a kiss. They were later seen together at a California amusement park, and went out to dinner at a restaurant in Davidson’s native Staten Island. This week, Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with Kardashian, her mother, and Flavor Flav.

Davidson previously dated Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, Ariana Grande (to whom he was briefly engaged), Kate Beckinsale, and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. Kardashian recently separated from her third husband, Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. The two aren’t yet officially divorced, however, something Kanye repeatedly brought up during his recent appearance on Drink Champs.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I ain’t ever even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” Kanye said on Drink Champs. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Kanye went on to blame the split on the media, who he says are “promoting” the divorce. “They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show,” he added.

Kanye has yet to specifically address Kardashian dating Davidson, but now that he and Drake have made amends, logic would suggest a whole bunch of Pete Davidson diss tracks are coming our way.

