King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce Massive 2022 World Tour

Amyl and the Sniffers and SPELLLING are among the tour's opening acts

king gizzard and the lizard wizard 2022 world tour dates
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
November 16, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are hitting the road next year for an expansive world tour spanning March through October. The second North American leg expands upon previously announced dates. See the full schedule below.

    The trek will see the Aussie psych-rockers traversing across Europe and the North and South Americas, while hitting festivals such as Lollapalooza in Argentina and Brazil, Primavera Sound, and Shaky Knees. During the latter part of their tour, King Gizzard will play some of their biggest venues yet, including a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City.

    Fans will be treated to the outfit’s famous three-hour marathon shows at Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California, and the aforementioned Red Rocks. Among the rotating supporting acts are Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, and Leah Senior.

    Tickets for the newly announced US dates go on sale Friday at 12:00 p.m. EST. Snag yours at Ticketmaster.

    The tour comes in support of June’s Butterfly 3000, King Gizzard’s 18th (!) studio album which served as the follow-up to their February release, L.W. The latter full-length served as a companion album to K.G., which arrived just three months earlier in November 2020.

    King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/26 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
    03/27 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
    04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %
    04/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $
    04/26 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $
    04/27 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $
    04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
    05/22 – Millvale, PA @  Mr. Smalls Theatre
    05/24 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
    05/25 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    05/26 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    05/31 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205
    06/01 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
    06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
    06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City
    06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
    06/14 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    06/18 – Miami, FL @ Space Park
    07/31 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
    08/02 – Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
    08/03 – Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress
    08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
    08/07 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)
    08/09 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne
    08/10 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
    08/12 – Sion, CH @ Palp Festival
    08/18 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
    08/19 – Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival
    08/20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
    08/23 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    08/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
    08/27 – Málaga, ES @ Canela Party
    10/02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    10/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
    10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
    10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount *
    10/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    10/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    10/14 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *
    10/15 – Chicago, IL @ RADIUS *
    10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *
    10/18 – Toronto, ON @ History *
    10/19 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *
    10/21 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
    10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf *
    10/24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*
    10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
    10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
    10/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

    % = w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw
    $ = w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw
    * = w/ Leah Senior
    # = w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior

