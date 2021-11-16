King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce Massive 2022 World Tour

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are hitting the road next year for an expansive world tour spanning March through October. The second North American leg expands upon previously announced dates. See the full schedule below.

The trek will see the Aussie psych-rockers traversing across Europe and the North and South Americas, while hitting festivals such as Lollapalooza in Argentina and Brazil, Primavera Sound, and Shaky Knees. During the latter part of their tour, King Gizzard will play some of their biggest venues yet, including a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City.

Fans will be treated to the outfit’s famous three-hour marathon shows at Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California, and the aforementioned Red Rocks. Among the rotating supporting acts are Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, and Leah Senior.

Tickets for the newly announced US dates go on sale Friday at 12:00 p.m. EST. Snag yours at Ticketmaster.

The tour comes in support of June’s Butterfly 3000, King Gizzard’s 18th (!) studio album which served as the follow-up to their February release, L.W. The latter full-length served as a companion album to K.G., which arrived just three months earlier in November 2020.

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates:

03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/26 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

03/27 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

04/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $

04/26 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $

04/27 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

05/22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/24 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

05/25 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/26 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/31 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

06/01 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/14 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/18 – Miami, FL @ Space Park

07/31 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

08/02 – Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

08/03 – Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

08/07 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)

08/09 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

08/10 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

08/12 – Sion, CH @ Palp Festival

08/18 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/19 – Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

08/20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

08/23 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

08/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

08/27 – Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

10/02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

10/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/14 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ RADIUS *

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ History *

10/19 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

10/21 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf *

10/24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

10/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

% = w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw

$ = w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

* = w/ Leah Senior

# = w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior