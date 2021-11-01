KISS Cancel Las Vegas Residency

KISS have canceled their planned Las Vegas residency, which was set to take place over 12 shows from late December through early February. No reason for the cancellation was given, but the news comes shortly after crew members on the band’s tour blamed poor protocols for the recent death of a guitar tech from COVID-19.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that tickets for all 12 shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood were taken down from the Caesars Entertainment/Ticketmaster link, with each of them marked “canceled.” KISS are currently on their KISS Kruise, which set sail from Miami on Friday (October 29th), and have not provided a statement on the cancellation.

Last week, Rolling Stone reported that crew members on the band’s recent North American tour cited lax safety and health protocols following the death of KISS guitar tech, 53-year-old Francis Stueber, on October 17th. Stueber was quarantined with COVID-19 in a Detroit hotel room, where he passed away.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I couldn’t believe how unsafe it was, and that we were still going,” one roadie said. “We’d been frustrated for weeks, and by the time Fran died, I just thought, ‘You have to be f**king kidding me.’”

The band expressed heartbreak for the loss of Stueber, but also claimed that crew members may have faked vaccination cards, among other breaches. “We are now aware there were crew members who attempted to conceal signs of illness, and when it was discovered, refused medical attention,” stated KISS. “Furthermore, it has recently been brought to our attention that certain crew members may have provided fake vaccination cards which, if true, we find morally reprehensible (as well as illegal), putting the entire tour in harm’s way.”

During the course of the summer/fall run, founding KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both contracted COVID-19, forcing the band to postpone several shows. Both Stanley and Simmons have been advocates for mask wearing and vaccinations throughout the pandemic, but Stanley was seen outside without a mask during the time he was supposed to be quarantining.

Advertisement

The current KISS Kruise wraps up on Tuesday (November 2nd). With the cancellation of the Vegas residency, KISS are next scheduled to hit the road in March, when they will embark on an Australian tour. After that, they are slated to play South America and Europe, with dates currently running through July 2022. The band also just announced the 2022 edition of the KISS Kruise, which will set sail from Los Angeles on October 29th of next year.

Stanley recently revealed that the band plans to wrap up its farewell tour with a final show in New York in early 2023.