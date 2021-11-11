Korn Announce New Album Requiem, Unleash First Single “Start the Healing”: Stream

Korn have announced that they will unleash their 14th album, Requiem, on February 4th. In advance of its release, the pioneering nu-metal band has unveiled the first single, “Start the Healing.”

Other than some recent billboards and an online social tease hinting at some sort of news on “11:11,” the band had been relatively quiet about a new album in the months leading up to the announcement. Requiem will be the follow-up to 2019’s well-received album The Nothing.

“Start the Healing” starts off with an industrial-like guitar riff, as singer Jonathan Davis delivers the verses in a soft, melodic tone. He then shifts to a guttural scream in the heavy chorus.

Advertisement

Related Video

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Tim Saccenti (Run The Jewels, Depeche Mode). “Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion,” said Saccenti.

Korn’s album news comes after a tumultuous tour that saw three different members of the band — Davis, James “Munky” Shaffer, and Ray Luzier — contract COVID-19 at separate times during the summer / fall run.

On top of that, bassist Fieldy dropped off the tour before it started to “take some time off to heal” after falling back on “bad habits.” It appears from the band’s new press photos (only featuring four members) and the music video that Fieldy is not part of the new album, as well. Instead, Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Diaz, who filled in for Fieldy on the tour, can briefly be seen in the video.

Advertisement

After their headlining run came to an end, Korn has begun supporting System of a Down on a brief West Coast tour, but the last couple of shows, a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium were postponed when SOAD singer Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID-19. Those two dates will now take place February 4th and 5th, timing perfectly with Korn’s album release.

In addition to the two L.A. makeup shows, Korn also have a European tour scheduled to kick off in May. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming concerts via Ticketmaster.

Check out the video for “Start the Healing” below, followed by the artwork and tracklist for Requiem. Pre-order the album via Amazon or in various packages via Loma Vista Recordings.

Advertisement

Requiem Artwork:

Requiem Tracklist:

01. Forgotten

02. Let the Dark Do the Rest

03. Start the Healing

04. Lost in the Grandeur

05. Disconnect

06. Hopeless and Beaten

07. Penance to Sorrow

08. My Confession

09. Worst Is on Its Way

Advertisement