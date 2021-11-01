Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American Tour

On the heels of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past weekend, Kraftwerk have announced a new North American tour in 2022.

The trailblazing electronic music pioneers will bring their renowned 3D tour to 24 North American cities between May 27th and July 10th. Notable stops include Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, and the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning in select marks on November 2nd. Head to Ticketmaster for more information.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre

06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre

06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre