Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American Tour

Coming on the heels of the group's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Kraftwerk 2022 tour
Kraftwerk, photo courtesy of artist
November 1, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    On the heels of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past weekend, Kraftwerk have announced a new North American tour in 2022.

    The trailblazing electronic music pioneers will bring their renowned 3D tour to 24 North American cities between May 27th and July 10th. Notable stops include Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, and the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

    Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning in select marks on November 2nd. Head to Ticketmaster for more information.

    Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

    Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
    06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre
    06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
    06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
    06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
    06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
    06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre
    06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre
    06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre
    06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
    06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
    06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
    07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
    07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

