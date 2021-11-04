Kraftwerk, Pavement, Okilly Dokilly, and More Tours on Sale This Week

Music fans have a variety of choices this week when deciding which artists to catch on the road, whether it’s seeing veteran pioneers in their respective genres, witnessing a reunion, saying farewell to a one-of-a-kind act, or going the more traditional route of hearing new material for the first time. Plus, there is the opportunity to catch a pair of rising rock bands.

Kraftwerk are bringing their renowned 3D tour to North America, while rock legend Alice Cooper is embarking on a brief winter US trek and Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson is taking his spoken word act across the US and Canada. Meanwhile, Pavement and Ned Flanders-themed metal group Okilly Dokilly are moving in opposite directions, with the former band reuniting for an extensive run of worldwide dates and the latter heading out on a farewell tour.

Cat Power and Spiritualized will be debuting new material from their respective upcoming albums Covers and Everything Was Beautiful, with Destroyer resuming their tour in support of 2020’s Have We Met. Finally, Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo band Mammoth WVH is teaming up with fellow rising rock act Dirty Honey for a co-headlining trek across North America. Read more below.

Kraftwerk: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Following Kraftwerk’s recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the electronic music pioneers have plotted out a 2022 North American Tour touching down in 24 cities between May 27th and July 10th.

Pavement: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Pavement are hitting the road in 2022 for a worldwide reunion tour. After headlining appearances at Primavera Sound and NOS Primavera Sound in June, the alt rockers will hit the road for a 23-date US trek starting in September, followed by dates in the UK, France, Germany, and more.

Okilly Dokilly: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Ned Flanders-themed metal group Okilly Dokilly are heading out on a “farewell” 2022 US tour taking place in April and May. It could be the final opportunity to catch the “Nedal band,” as they are planning to take an indefinite hiatus following the trek.

Cat Power: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Cat Power is releasing her upcoming album, Covers, in January. That same month, she will embark on a 2022 US Tour running through early May that includes stops at Brooklyn Steel in New York City, Washington DC.’s iconic 9:30 Club, The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, and more.

Mammoth WVH + Dirty Honey: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo band Mammoth WVH is teaming up with Dirty Honey for a co-headlining winter 2022 North American tour. The two rising rock acts will hit the road together for 29 shows beginning in late January.

Alice Cooper: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Alice Cooper is headed out for a brief winter 2022 US Tour. The eight-date run kicks off on January 28th in Cincinnati, Ohio and will wrap up on February 8th in Orlando, Florida.

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson is taking his “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” spoken word tour on the road across North America in early 2022. The expansive trek spans 44 dates, with the US leg running from mid-January through mid-March before heading north of the border to close out the jaunt.

Destroyer: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Destroyer’s Dan Bejar has mapped out an extensive 2022 North American tour. The 27-date outing launches in April and comes in support of his 2020 album, Have We Met.

Spiritualized: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

J Spaceman is headed out on a North American tour going down next spring in support of his new Spiritualized titled Everything Was Beautiful. The short West Coast run includes shows in Austin, Seattle, and Portland.

