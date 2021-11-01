Actor and Anti-Vaxxer Kristy Swanson Hospitalized with COVID-19

Kristy Swanson, who played Buffy in the 1992 movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer and who has recently devoted her social media feed to slamming Dr. Fauci, questioning the legality and effectiveness of mask mandates, and suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for the deaths of children, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Prayers for me please,” Swanson wrote in a Tweet on November 1st. “Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands.” She added, “I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot. I’m ok.”

Many well wishers on Twitter and Instagram offered prayers, along with advice such as, “Move around. Do Not lay still. Im telling you if you do your lungs will fill up with fluid,” “Do not get in ventilator.. ask for IVERMECTIN/HCQ they cant deny the life saving drugs,” and “Ivermectin saved me!!! Love me some horse paste.”

Others suggested that her hospital stay could have been avoided if she’d received inoculation, pointing out that less than 5% of all people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus were fully vaccinated. Some offered “prayers for the exhausted medical staff who treat people that downplay science & vaccines but have no problem taking up a hospital bed,” or pointed to Swanson’s past comments disputing COVID-19 science, including memes and retweets indicating that COVID-19 vaccines have caused spontaneous death, or comparing Dr. Fauci to fascists and Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over a Cuckoo’s Nest.

Last year, while Swanson was filming a new movie with fellow conservative actor Scott Baio, the production was shut down over COVID-19 and child safety violations.

Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021