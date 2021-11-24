Lady Gaga Reveals Her Biden Inauguration Dress Was Bulletproof

Lady Gaga stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to revisit her performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and revealed that the dress she wore for the historic moment was actually bulletproof. Watch the interview below.

After receiving an exuberant standing ovation from the audience upon her entrance, the pop star dished about what it was like to sing the National Anthem on the steps of the Capitol Building, describing it as “one of the proudest moments [she’s] ever had as a musician and a performer.”

“I had two minutes and thirty seconds to talk to the whole world,” she said, “and I thought it might be a good opportunity to sing to everybody. You know, not just to President Biden’s fans and to the people that voted for him, but to the whole world. Because the world has been on fire. And everybody deserves love.”

However, while Gaga went into the performance with the best of intentions, she took serious precautions considering the inauguration took place just two weeks after the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.

“There was a bulletproof vest sewn into the dress… It was a scary time in this country,” the Oscar winner said. “I care a lot about my family. And as a performer, I understand that I put myself in all types of dangerous situations in order to do what I love. And so I did that for myself but for my family as well.”

She continued by describing the inspiration for the dress itself. “That dress is a Schiaparelli dress, an Italian designer, and everything about what I wore that day was inspired by the Italian and the French Revolution,” Gaga explained. “Because in a lot of ways, I felt like that day was a revolution for this country and a real opportunity for us to look past the resistance and look forward into a time when we can be kinder and we can be braver as a nation, as people.”

Watch Gaga’s full chat with Colbert below, followed by her performance at Biden’s inauguration.

During the late night appearance, Gaga also performed “Anything Goes” with Tony Bennett off their newly Grammy-nominated album Love for Sale. Meanwhile, the superstar’s latest film, House of Gucci, hits theaters across the country today just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

