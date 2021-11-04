Menu
Lana Del Rey Sets Record for Most No. 1 Alternative Albums

The Blue Banisters singer has passed Foo Fighters and Coldplay

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey, photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
November 4, 2021 | 9:26am ET

    Here’s a trivia question for you: what artist has the most No. 1 alternative albums? No, it’s not Radiohead. It’s also not Foo Fighters, but that’s a good guess; they’re tied with Coldplay for the second most. The correct answer is — drumroll — Lana Del Rey.

    Yes, with the release of her latest album, Blue Banisters, LDR achieved her sixth No. 1 alternative album to date on the Billboard charts. As such, she’s passed Foo Fighters and Coldplay for the most no. 1 entries since Billboard began counting in 2007.

    Of course, critics will point to the fact that some of Foo Fighters’ and Coldplay’s most popular releases came out prior to 2007, and both band achieving five No. 1s since then is a testament to their staying power. Even so, LDR’s accomplishment is not to be overlooked.

    As Billboard notes, LDR achieved the feat in less than a decade, beginning with her 2012 debut, Born to Die. This year alone, she picked up two more No. 1s with April’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club and October’s Blue Banisters. And given LDR’s prolific nature — she’s already at work on another new album — it’s likely she’ll extend the streak even further. It’s also worth noting that LDR earned her latest No. 1 album without any social media.

    When Blue Banisters was released last month, we used it as an opportunity to rank the singer’s 10 best songs. You can find that list here.

