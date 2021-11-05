Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen Premieres “Gods and Guns” from Debut Solo EP: Stream

Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen is set to unveil his debut solo EP, To Victory, on November 26th. In advance of its release, the veteran punk rocker is teaming up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the song “Gods and Guns.”

To Victory features new stripped-down solo performances of songs from the singer-guitarist’s bands The Old Firm Casuals and Lars Frederiksen & The Bastards, as well as covers of tunes by U.K. Subs and KISS. His new take on “Gods and Guns” is a reworking of an Old Firm Casuals track.

“This is a song I wrote for my sons Wolfgang and Søren some years back,” Frederiksen tells us of “Gods and Guns,” adding, “The love in it for them is authentic and strong. It’s very personal in that sense. It’s a song that I feel is appropriate for the times.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Frederiksen was inspired to record the EP after preforming a sold-out gig in Oakland in March 2020. He was scheduled to play more solo shows, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. Although no dates have been announced yet, he is slated to embark on a tour in early 2022.

As far as additional solo music, Frederiksen insists, “There will be more to come ’cause I’m not done yet. I don’t think I’ll ever be. As long as I have breath, I’ll unapologetically use my voice.”

To Victory is available in a number of limited-edition physical formats, including a neon purple 10-inch vinyl release and a yellow cassette tape. Pre-orders can be placed via Pirates Press Records or Kings Road Merch.

Advertisement

Check out the music video for Lars Frederiksen’s “Gods and Guns” below, followed by the EP artwork and tracklist.

To Victory EP Artwork:

Advertisement

To Victory EP Tracklist:

01. God and Guns (The Old Firm Casuals)

02. Army of Zombies (Lars Frederiksen & The Bastards)

03. Tomorrows Girls (U.K. Subs cover)

04. Motherland (The Old Firm Casuals)

05. Comin’ Home (KISS cover)

06. Skunx (Lars Frederiksen & The Bastards)