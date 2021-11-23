Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Laura Jane Grace Announces Headlining Canadian Tour

Live shows in support of her recent EP, At War With the Silverfish

laura jane grace announces canada tour
Laura Jane Grace, photo by Chris Bauer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 23, 2021 | 4:00pm ET

    Not long after releasing her surprise EP, At War with the SilverfishLaura Jane Grace has mapped out a tour across Canada. The Against Me! vocalist has announced a string of dates up north in March 2022 — as well as one in Buffalo, New York — with support from UK songwriter Lande Hekt and punk duo Mobina Galore.

    Grace will play Buffalo’s Rec Room on March 3rd before heading off to Montreal, where her tour will then take her through Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and more. Hekt and Mobina Galore will serve as opening acts on all dates.

    Since live music returned, Grace’s touring schedule has kept her pretty busy. She’s in the midst of a US tour right now, and last summer, she made headlines by hosting a gig at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the garden supply store-turned-DIY venue made (in)famous by Rudy Giuliani’s botched press conference in February.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    During her Canadian run, however, she will be playing proper venues. See the dates below, and you can get tickets over at Ticketmaster when they go on sale this Friday, November 26th, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Grace’s last full-length was 2020’s Stay AliveIn September, she talked with Consequence about her Audible Original memoir, Black Me Out.

    Laura Jane Grace 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    12/10 — Tampa, FL @ The Bricks
    12/11 — Tampa, FL @ The Brick
    12/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    12/27 — Reading, PA @ Reverb
    12/28 — Worcester, PA @ The Palladium
    12/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    12/30 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    03/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
    03/05 — Montreal, QC @ Le National
    03/06 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
    03/08 — Oshawa, ON @ Stage 44
    03/09 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
    03/11 — Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell’s
    03/12 — Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks
    03/13 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
    03/14 — Greater Sudbury, ON @ Place Des Arts
    03/16 — Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre & Lounge
    03/18 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
    03/19 — Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
    03/20 — Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
    03/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    03/23 — Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Snail Mail

Snail Mail Postpones Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

November 22, 2021

Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour

Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 North American Tour

November 19, 2021

robert plant alison krauss raise the roof new album stream tour 2022 dates tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce 2022 Tour

November 19, 2021

tears for fears tours on sale november 19

Tours On Sale This Week: Tears For Fears, Journey, Beach House & More

November 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Laura Jane Grace Announces Headlining Canadian Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale