Laura Jane Grace Announces Headlining Canadian Tour

Not long after releasing her surprise EP, At War with the Silverfish, Laura Jane Grace has mapped out a tour across Canada. The Against Me! vocalist has announced a string of dates up north in March 2022 — as well as one in Buffalo, New York — with support from UK songwriter Lande Hekt and punk duo Mobina Galore.
Grace will play Buffalo’s Rec Room on March 3rd before heading off to Montreal, where her tour will then take her through Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and more. Hekt and Mobina Galore will serve as opening acts on all dates.
Since live music returned, Grace’s touring schedule has kept her pretty busy. She’s in the midst of a US tour right now, and last summer, she made headlines by hosting a gig at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the garden supply store-turned-DIY venue made (in)famous by Rudy Giuliani’s botched press conference in February.
During her Canadian run, however, she will be playing proper venues. See the dates below, and you can get tickets over at Ticketmaster when they go on sale this Friday, November 26th, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Grace’s last full-length was 2020’s Stay Alive. In September, she talked with Consequence about her Audible Original memoir, Black Me Out.
Laura Jane Grace 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
12/10 — Tampa, FL @ The Bricks
12/11 — Tampa, FL @ The Brick
12/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
12/27 — Reading, PA @ Reverb
12/28 — Worcester, PA @ The Palladium
12/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/30 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
03/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
03/05 — Montreal, QC @ Le National
03/06 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03/08 — Oshawa, ON @ Stage 44
03/09 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
03/11 — Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell’s
03/12 — Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks
03/13 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
03/14 — Greater Sudbury, ON @ Place Des Arts
03/16 — Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre & Lounge
03/18 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
03/19 — Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
03/20 — Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
03/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
03/23 — Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse