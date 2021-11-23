Laura Jane Grace Announces Headlining Canadian Tour

Not long after releasing her surprise EP, At War with the Silverfish, Laura Jane Grace has mapped out a tour across Canada. The Against Me! vocalist has announced a string of dates up north in March 2022 — as well as one in Buffalo, New York — with support from UK songwriter Lande Hekt and punk duo Mobina Galore.

Grace will play Buffalo’s Rec Room on March 3rd before heading off to Montreal, where her tour will then take her through Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and more. Hekt and Mobina Galore will serve as opening acts on all dates.

Since live music returned, Grace’s touring schedule has kept her pretty busy. She’s in the midst of a US tour right now, and last summer, she made headlines by hosting a gig at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the garden supply store-turned-DIY venue made (in)famous by Rudy Giuliani’s botched press conference in February.

During her Canadian run, however, she will be playing proper venues. See the dates below, and you can get tickets over at Ticketmaster when they go on sale this Friday, November 26th, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Grace’s last full-length was 2020’s Stay Alive. In September, she talked with Consequence about her Audible Original memoir, Black Me Out.

Laura Jane Grace 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/10 — Tampa, FL @ The Bricks

12/11 — Tampa, FL @ The Brick

12/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

12/27 — Reading, PA @ Reverb

12/28 — Worcester, PA @ The Palladium

12/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/30 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

03/05 — Montreal, QC @ Le National

03/06 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03/08 — Oshawa, ON @ Stage 44

03/09 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

03/11 — Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell’s

03/12 — Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks

03/13 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

03/14 — Greater Sudbury, ON @ Place Des Arts

03/16 — Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre & Lounge

03/18 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

03/19 — Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

03/20 — Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

03/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

03/23 — Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse

