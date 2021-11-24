LCD Soundsystem Cover Joy Division, Play Deep Cuts at First Show in Over Three Years: Setlist + Video

LCD Soundsystem returned to the stage for the first time in over three years on Tuesday night, launching their 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel. There was some rust to shake off — and a band member to replace — but as the setlist proves, it was a show to remember for fans of James Murphy’s beloved outfit.

Over a two-hour set stuffed with 18 songs, LCD pulled out favorite hits (“I Can Change,” “Daft Pink Is Playing at My House,” “Home”) alongside a number of rarities. Early in the show, they pulled out “Time to Get Away” off 2007’s classic Sound of Silver, a track they hadn’t performed since 2016 (according to Setlist.fm). They also dusted off “On Repeat” and “Thrills,” both from their self-titled 2005 LP, for the first time since 2007 and 2011, respectively.

The band even added some covers to the setlist, opening the show with Spacemen 3’s “Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)” and closing with “No Love Lost” by Joy Division. That first cut was complete new to LCD Soundsystem’s repertoire, while they hadn’t played the latter since ’08.

Advertisement

Related Video

You can watch video of LCD Soundsystem’s comeback performance (including an full-set fan capture) below, followed by the complete setlist. The band’s Brooklyn Steel residency continues tonight and stretches until December 21st. The gigs are largely sold out, but you can find resale tickets here.

What you won’t see in these clips or at these shows, however, is synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom. The multi-disciplinary artist announced just yesterday that she was no longer with the band she joined way back in 2003. As Russom revealed in an interview with Pitchfork,

“When this offer came up again [to perform at LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn gigs], I had considered it. And when I looked at the reality of this time, I was just like, ‘I’m just not able to do this.’ My [solo] work has grown to a point where I’m not able to put it aside for a couple of years and go on tour with LCD, or double up. A lot of times I’d be on tour with LCD and making my own music in the bus between 7 and noon. It just reached a natural point based on some concerns I’ve had for a really long time.”

Those “concerns” don’t hint at any tensions between the band members, though. “The entire experience is pretty amicable, It’s not about people or personalities,” Russom said. “At some point James reached out to me about this new set of shows. I asked for a little time to think about it, and we sat down and had a nice coffee and I basically said that I couldn’t do it, but that I was super grateful.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Setlist:

01. Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here) (Spacemen 3 cover)

02. I Can Change

03. Time to Get Away

04. Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

05. Call the Police

06. On Repeat

07. Oh Baby

08. You Wanted a Hit

09. Tribulations

10. Movement

11. Someone Great

12. Tonite

13. Home

14. No Love Lost (Joy Division cover)

Encore

15. Thrills

16. Dance Yrself Clean

17. New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down

18. All My Friends