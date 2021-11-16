LeVar Burton Tapped to Host Trivial Pursuit Game Show

LeVar Burton didn’t end up hosting Jeopardy!, but perhaps he’s landed the next best thing. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the pop culture icon will host a new show based on Trivial Pursuit, the popular board game.

Game maker Hasbro and Entertainment One are producing the show, with Burton also serving as an executive producer. Right now, a network has yet to pick up the series.

“Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” said Burton in a press statement. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

Known for hosting the long-running educational children’s series Reading Rainbow as well as roles in Roots and Star Trek, Burton guest hosted Jeopardy! this summer following the death of the late, great Alex Trebek. While he received strong support from fans and celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, the permanent role initially went to executive producer Mike Richards, who was ousted from the position just nine days later in the wake of controversy over his history of discrimination lawsuits and problematic statements regarding women, Jews, and people with disabilities.

For his part, Burton told Trevor Noah in September that guest hosting Jeopardy! helped him realize that the gig “wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all.” Blossom and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik is expected to be named as the permanent host. She is currently splitting hosting duties with former winner Ken Jennings.