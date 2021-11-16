Lewis Black Announces 2022 US Tour

Lewis Black is hitting the road for a tour in 2022. The comedian has today announced the “Off the Rails Tour,” a US trek that will hit 35 cities from January to May.

Black’s upcoming jaunt begins with two nights at Denver, Colorado’s Paramount Theatre on January 21st and 22nd and wraps up at Greensburg, Pennsylvania’s Palace Theatre on May 8th. Some dates are already on sale, and tickets for Minneapolis and Mt. Pleasant will be available in December. Everything else becomes available this Friday, November 19th. See the full list of dates ahead.

Specializing in observational black comedy, Black’s standup tends to devolve into rants about American history and politics — meaning he should have plenty of new material in this climate. What’s more, The Daily Show contributor ends each of his comedy shows with his The Rant Is Due livestream show, during which he reads off grievances from members of the audience. After all, we all have plenty to get off our chests these days.

Advertisement

Related Video

So get geared up to gripe, and snag tickets to Lewis Blacks’ 2022 tour dates via Ticketmaster.

Lewis Black 2022 Tour Dates:

01/21 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

01/22 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

01/28 — Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

01/29 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino Skyline Event Center

01/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

02/04 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

02/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

02/06 — Palm Desert, CA @ The McCallum Theatre

02/10 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

02/11 — Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

02/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

02/18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Grand Theatre)

02/19 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

02/20 — Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre

02/25 — Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

02/26 — Loleta, CA @ Bear River Casino Resort

02/27 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

03/10 — Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

03/11 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

03/12 — Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

03/25 — Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre

03/27 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

04/02 — Syracuse, NY @ Crouse-Hinds Theater

04/03 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/08 — Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre

04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

04/10 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

04/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

04/22 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

04/23 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

04/29 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

05/01 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

05/05 — Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

05/06 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

05/08 — Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre