Lewis Black Announces 2022 US Tour

The "Off the Rails Tour" kicks off in January

Lewis Black, photo courtesy of artist
November 16, 2021 | 6:09pm ET

    Lewis Black is hitting the road for a tour in 2022. The comedian has today announced the “Off the Rails Tour,” a US trek that will hit 35 cities from January to May.

    Black’s upcoming jaunt begins with two nights at Denver, Colorado’s Paramount Theatre on January 21st and 22nd and wraps up at Greensburg, Pennsylvania’s Palace Theatre on May 8th. Some dates are already on sale, and tickets for Minneapolis and Mt. Pleasant will be available in December. Everything else becomes available this Friday, November 19th. See the full list of dates ahead.

    Specializing in observational black comedy, Black’s standup tends to devolve into rants about American history and politics — meaning he should have plenty of new material in this climate. What’s more, The Daily Show contributor ends each of his comedy shows with his The Rant Is Due livestream show, during which he reads off grievances from members of the audience. After all, we all have plenty to get off our chests these days.

    So get geared up to gripe, and snag tickets to Lewis Blacks’ 2022 tour dates via Ticketmaster.

    Lewis Black 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/21 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    01/22 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    01/28 — Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
    01/29 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino Skyline Event Center
    01/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    02/04 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    02/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    02/06 — Palm Desert, CA @ The McCallum Theatre
    02/10 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    02/11 — Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
    02/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
    02/18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Grand Theatre)
    02/19 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    02/20 — Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre
    02/25 — Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
    02/26 — Loleta, CA @ Bear River Casino Resort
    02/27 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
    03/10 — Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts
    03/11 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
    03/12 — Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
    03/25 — Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre
    03/27 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
    04/02 — Syracuse, NY @ Crouse-Hinds Theater
    04/03 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    04/08 — Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre
    04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
    04/10 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    04/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    04/22 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
    04/23 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
    04/29 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    05/01 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
    05/05 — Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
    05/06 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    05/08 — Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

     

