Lewis Black Announces 2022 US Tour

Lewis Black is hitting the road for a tour in 2022. The comedian has today announced the “Off the Rails Tour,” a US trek that will hit 35 cities from January to May.
Black’s upcoming jaunt begins with two nights at Denver, Colorado’s Paramount Theatre on January 21st and 22nd and wraps up at Greensburg, Pennsylvania’s Palace Theatre on May 8th. Some dates are already on sale, and tickets for Minneapolis and Mt. Pleasant will be available in December. Everything else becomes available this Friday, November 19th. See the full list of dates ahead.
Specializing in observational black comedy, Black’s standup tends to devolve into rants about American history and politics — meaning he should have plenty of new material in this climate. What’s more, The Daily Show contributor ends each of his comedy shows with his The Rant Is Due livestream show, during which he reads off grievances from members of the audience. After all, we all have plenty to get off our chests these days.
So get geared up to gripe, and snag tickets to Lewis Blacks’ 2022 tour dates via Ticketmaster.
Lewis Black 2022 Tour Dates:
01/21 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
01/22 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
01/28 — Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
01/29 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino Skyline Event Center
01/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
02/04 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
02/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
02/06 — Palm Desert, CA @ The McCallum Theatre
02/10 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
02/11 — Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
02/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
02/18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Grand Theatre)
02/19 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
02/20 — Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre
02/25 — Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
02/26 — Loleta, CA @ Bear River Casino Resort
02/27 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
03/10 — Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts
03/11 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
03/12 — Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
03/25 — Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre
03/27 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
04/02 — Syracuse, NY @ Crouse-Hinds Theater
04/03 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/08 — Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre
04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
04/10 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
04/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
04/22 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
04/23 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
04/29 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/01 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
05/05 — Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
05/06 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
05/08 — Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre