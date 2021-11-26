Paul Thomas Anderson Unveils Licorice Pizza Soundtrack with New Jonny Greenwood Song: Stream

Get ready to devour some Licorice Pizza: The original soundtrack to Paul Thomas Anderson’s new coming-of-age film has arrived today via Republic. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Boasting an impressive roster including Sonny & Cher, David Bowie, and more, the Licorice Pizza soundtrack acts as a time machine to the movie’s ’70s SoCal setting. Of course, there’s also one contemporary contribution from Anderson’s frequent collaborator, Johnny Greenwood.

Beloved highlights from the Licorice Pizza soundtrack include The Doors’ “Peace Frog,” Taj Mahal’s “Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day,” and Nina Simone’s “July Tree.” At 20 tracks total, there’s plenty to immerse yourself in the film’s setting. Greenwood’s song is appropriately titled “Licorice Pizza,” and marks the fifth time the Radiohead guitarist has worked on a PTA soundtrack.

Advertisement

Related Video

Licorice Pizza stars Cooper Hoffman (yes, the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) as a teenage aspiring actor who develops a crush on a 20-something woman, played by Alana Haim (of the band HAIM). The film documents the bond the pair forge as they navigate a drastically changing political and cultural climate. Licorice Pizza also stars Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, and Maya Rudolph. It will see a limited release on Friday, November 26th, before going wide on Christmas Day.

Revisit the Licorice Pizza trailer here, and see where it ranks in Consequence’s staff list of all of Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies from worst to best. You can also hear more of Greenwood’s recent film score work in Netflix’s forthcoming Western, The Power of the Dog.

Advertisement

Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Nina Simone — “July Tree”

02. Chris Norman / Suzi Quatro — “Stumblin’ In”

03. Johnny Guarnieri — “Sometimes I’m Happy”

04. Bing Crosby / The Andrews Sisters feat. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra — “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Single Version)”

05. Chico Hamilton Quintet feat. Buddy Collette — “Blue Sands”

06. Sonny & Cher — “But You’re Mine”

07. Chuck Berry feat. Steve Miller Band — “My Ding-a-Ling (Live at Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco, CA/1967)”

08. The Doors — “Peace Frog”

09. Paul McCartney / Wings — “Let Me Roll It”

10. David Bowie — “Life on Mars?”

11. Clarence Carter — “Slip Away”

12. Seals & Crofts — “Diamond Girl”

13. Mason Williams — “Greensleeves”

14. Donovan — “Barabajagal”

15. Congregation — “Softly Whispering I Love You”

16. Jonny Greenwood — “Licorice Pizza”

17. Gordon Lightfoot — “If You Could Read My Mind”

18. James Gang — “Walk Away”

19. Blood, Sweat & Tears — “Lisa, Listen to Me”

20. Taj Mahal — “Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day”

Advertisement