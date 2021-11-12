Licorice Pizza Soundtrack Features David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Jonny Greenwood, and More

As if casting a HAIM sister wasn’t enough for Paul Thomas Anderson to pique the interest of music nerds with Licorice Pizza, its soundtrack is one for the books: Republic Records has unveiled the tracklist for the coming-of-age film’s original motion picture soundtrack, which features David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, and many more. The album will be released November 26th before the film hits theaters nationwide Christmas Day.

Considering Licorice Pizza takes place in the 1970s, it’s only fitting that the soundtrack pulls straight from that era, featuring the likes of Sonny & Cher, Taj Mahal, and The Doors, as well as some more overlooked highlights from that decade. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood — who’s scored numerous films of Anderson’s, including Phantom Thread, There Will Be Blood, and Inherent Vice — makes an appearance on the soundtrack, getting credits for a new, original song called “Licorice Pizza.”

See the artwork and tracklist for the Licorice Pizza soundtrack below; pre-orders are ongoing for limited-edition first vinyl pressings.

Licorice Pizza stars Cooper Hoffman (son of the late great Philip Seymour Hoffman) as an aspiring actor at his San Fernando Valley high school. He befriends a 20-something woman, played by Alana Haim, and the pair bond while navigating the changing political and cultural climate of the ’70s. It also stars Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, and Maya Rudolph.

Once Alana’s wrapped up the press junket for Licorice Pizza, HAIM will open for a few dates on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 tour. While there’s no HAIM songs in this movie, the band did recently share “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” for the soundtrack to the Netflix original movie The Last Letter From Your Lover.

Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Nina Simone — “July Tree”

02. Chris Norman / Suzi Quatro — “Stumblin’ In”

03. Johnny Guarnieri — “Sometimes I’m Happy”

04. Bing Crosby / The Andrews Sisters feat. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra — “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Single Version)”

05. Chico Hamilton Quintet feat. Buddy Collette — “Blue Sands”

06. Sonny & Cher — “But You’re Mine”

07. Chuck Berry feat. Steve Miller Band — “My Ding-a-Ling (Live at Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco, CA/1967)”

08. The Doors — “Peace Frog”

09. Paul McCartney / Wings — “Let Me Roll It”

10. David Bowie — “Life on Mars?”

11. Clarence Carter — “Slip Away”

12. Seals & Crofts — “Diamond Girl”

13. Mason Williams — “Greensleeves”

14. Donovan — “Barabajagal”

15. Congregation — “Softly Whispering I Love You”

16. Jonny Greenwood — “Licorice Pizza”

17. Gordon Lightfoot — “If You Could Read My Mind”

18. James Gang — “Walk Away”

19. Blood, Sweat & Tears — “Lisa, Listen to Me”

20. Taj Mahal — “Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day”