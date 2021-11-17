Menu
Lil Nas X Bathes in Baby Daddy Drama on Maury: Watch

November 17, 2021 | 5:00pm ET

    Who is the father? The question sits at the heart of Lil Nas X‘s shockingly dramatic new appearance on Maury, where the words, “Maury, can you bring my man out?” toppled dominos leading to paternity tests, lie detectors, and fights — all while leaving us wondering if Maury is even entirely real.

    Lil Nas X, who appears under his real name Montero, says he was football teammates with Yai when they became lovers. To his great surprise, he learned that Yai was married with a child. Now, he wants Maury’s help in confronting that spouse and learning the true identity of the baby’s father. Watch the video below.

    Montrose and Yai first appeared on screen together in the music video for “THAT’S WHAT I WANT,”  from his fantastic debut album Montero. That record’s collaboration with Elton John, “One of Us,” pulled double duty and found its way onto John’s new release The Lockdown Sessions. Next, Lil Nas X is set to join the voice cast of Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder alongside Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, and more.

