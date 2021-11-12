“You are the father!” Lil Nas X appears set to make a hilariously dramatic appearance on Maury with his boyfriend Yai. Watch a promo trailer below.

It’s always good to take Lil Nas X with a grain of salt, and for all we know this, too, may turn out to be an act of trolling. But the official Maury YouTube account is in on the act, and all signs point to a visit to the show this Wednesday, November 17th.

Going by his real name, Montero, the star apparently arrived on the set ready for a confrontation. “Maury, can you bring my man out?” he asked the longtime host, who was hiding a major twist up his sleeve: Yai was apparently married…with a kid!

“Me and Yai have been together for about a month and a half,” Lil Nas X informs his boyfriend’s supposed wife, who responds incredulously with “You’re a liar.”

From there, chaos ensues, with Yai being brought onstage to face the paternity test results, a fight involving ripped-up rose petals, and what appears to be a shocked Lil Nas X on the receiving end of an impromptu wedding proposal. “Is Yai the dad or will Montero get exactly what he wants?” Maury teases as the Grammy winner’s hit single “THATS WHAT I WANT” plays over the teaser. Check out the drama-filled promo below.

In September, the “Old Town Road” rapper offered up his take on Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” during a performance for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge while promoting his long-awaited studio album Montero. More recently, Lil Nas X’s collaboration with Elton John, “One of Us,” was lifted from the tracklist of Montero onto the latter’s new studio set The Lockdown Sessions. Next, the gay icon in the making is set to join the voice cast of Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder alongside Lizzo, Chance The Rapper, and more.

