LILHUDDY on Blink-182, All-American Rejects, and the Girls Who Broke His Heart

Pop punk’s newest star dives into his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak

Kyle Meredith with LILHUDDY, photo courtesy of artists
Consequence Staff
November 1, 2021 | 12:58pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    LILHUDDY sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak.

    The TikTok-turned-pop punk star born Chase Hudson discusses growing up on Blink-182 and Green Day, making a concept album about his past relationships, and using the name LILHUDDY as a way to embody a character on the LP and on stage.

    Hudson also tells us about getting Tyson Ritter from All-American Rejects to guest on the record, and a bit about what to expect from the upcoming Netflix documentary about The Hype House.

    Listen to LILHUDDY on this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

