LILHUDDY on Blink-182, All-American Rejects, and the Girls Who Broke His Heart

LILHUDDY sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak.

The TikTok-turned-pop punk star born Chase Hudson discusses growing up on Blink-182 and Green Day, making a concept album about his past relationships, and using the name LILHUDDY as a way to embody a character on the LP and on stage.

Hudson also tells us about getting Tyson Ritter from All-American Rejects to guest on the record, and a bit about what to expect from the upcoming Netflix documentary about The Hype House.

