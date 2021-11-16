Little Simz Performs “Speed” on Kimmel: Watch

Little Simz brought the club to Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her performance of the Sometimes I Might Be Introvert track “Speed.”

The British-Nigerian rapper appeared in a shiny black trench coat and dark sunglasses, wearing her hair piled high in an elegant crown. She stomped through the set as bright lights flashed around her, handling the synth solos all by herself. She was joined at the end by the dance troupe Jabbawockeez for a startling closing vignette. Check out Little Simz rendition of “Speed” below.

Previously, Simz made her US TV debut on Fallon and performed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert tracks during an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Next year, she’ll come to North America for a brief 2022 tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

