R.I.P. Lou Cutell, Seinfeld’s “Assman” Dead at 91

He also played "Amazing Larry" in Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Lou Cutell in Seinfeld
November 23, 2021 | 5:31pm ET

    Lou Cutell, the veteran character actor known for playing “Assman” on Seinfeld and “Amazing Larry” in the 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, has died at the age of 91.

    After getting his start on Broadway, Cutell segued to television with guest roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Wild Wild West, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Starsky & Hutch, The Love Boat, The Bob Newhart Show, and Kojak.

    But Cutell will most be remembered for his 1995 appearance on Seinfeld, where he played a proctologist whose custom vanity “ASSMAN” license plate is wrongly given to Kramer. Cutell also made a brief but memorable appearance in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, playing “Amazing Larry.”

    More recently, Cutell played Leo Funkhouser, the uncle of Marty Funkhouser, on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and had a reoccurring role on Betty White’s Off Their Rockers. His final role came in a 2015 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

    “After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home,” his friend Mark Furman wrote on Facebook. “A film, theater and character actor.”

