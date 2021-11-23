Louis C.K. Nominated for 2022 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for Sincerely Louis CK, the 2020 special in which he joked about his sexual misconduct.

Sincerely Louis CK marked his first such special since being accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017. He later admitted that his accusers were being honest, saying, “These stories are true.”

For his return special, C.K. dove straight into the allegations. “I learned a lot [from the experience],” he said. “I learned how to eat alone in a restaurant with people giving me the finger from across the room.”

He also told jokes about the misconduct, which involved him masturbating in front of women. “I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you,” he said. “I get lonely, it’s just sad. I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You’d gather folks and amaze them.”

He’ll compete in the Best Comedy Album category with The Comedy Vaccine by Lavell Crawford, Evolution by Chelsea Handler, Thanks for Risking Your Life by Lewis Black, The Greatest Average American by Nate Bargatze, and Zero Fucks Given by Kevin Hart.

Over the summer, Louis C.K. announced a massive 50-show, 30-city tour, which continues through December 11th.

