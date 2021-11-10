Lucy Dacus Announces North American Tour Dates, Shares “Thumbs Again”: Stream

Back in March, Lucy Dacus gifted listeners with the official release of “Thumbs,” a spare, fan-favorite ballad that the singer-songwriter had teased in live performances. Now, still riding the high of her recent album Home Video, Dacus has shared “Thumbs Again,” a reworked version of the track that features a full band accompaniment. Additionally, she’s also announced a slew of North American tour dates.

While “Thumbs” stood out in Dacus’ catalog as a dreamy, fluid serenade, “Thumbs Again” takes on her more typical rock-centric approach with a steadying drum beat and a fingerpicked acoustic guitar riff. It still boasts the same airy nature of “Thumbs,” as well as the original track’s devastating lyrics: “I would kill him if you let me,” Dacus murmurs, dismissing a friend’s absent father. Listen to “Thumbs Again” below.

In further support of Home Video, Dacus has mapped out a new headlining tour. Taking place in February and March, the 18-date leg includes stops in Detroit, Indianapolis, Asheville, and Baltimore. Additionally, shows that were previously postponed in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Iowa City, Toronto, and Montreal have received new dates. For a majority of these shows, Dacus will be joined by Indigo De Souza.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out Dacus’ updated tour schedule below. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Dacus has already made quite a few live appearances since touring resumed. Earlier this year, she toured with Bright Eyes, Shakey Graves, and more. She also brought Home Video to the Newport Folk Festival, and recently Lucy Dacus on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement

Lucy Dacus 2022 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

02/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

02/11 – Newport, KY @ Ovation *

02/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

02/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom *

02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

02/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

02/18 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre *

02/19 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty *

02/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

02/23 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

02/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

02/25 – Charlottesille, VA @ Jefferson *

02/26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

03/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

03/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

03/03 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

03/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

03/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/20 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

03/21 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory **

03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/24 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

03/25 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

03/29 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde **

03/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **

03/31 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater **

04/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow **

04/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen **

04/04 – Aarhus, DK @ Atlas **

04/06 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret **

04/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb **

04/09- Berlin, DE @ Lido **

04/10 – Jena, DE @ Trafo **

04/11 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea **

04/13 – Munich, DE @ Milla **

04/14 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F **

04/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie **

* = w/ Indigo De Souza

** = w/ Fenne Lily