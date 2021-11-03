Lucy Dacus Performs “VBS” on Fallon: Watch

Lucy Dacus dropped in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “VBS” from her excellent new album Home Video.

The tracks brings pathos and humor to vacation bible school, where Dacus spent school breaks as a kid. “In the summer of ’07 I was sure I’d go to heaven/ But I was hedging my bets at VBS,” she sang. Check out the performance below.

Earlier this year, Dacus brought Home Video to her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, performed “Brando” on Kimmel, and sang in Simlish for The Sims 4 Cottage Living. She recently wrapped an extensive tour, and next year she’ll be trekking through Europe. You can book your seat through Ticketmaster.

