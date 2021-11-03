Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lucy Dacus Performs “VBS” on Fallon: Watch

The track appears on her excellent 2021 LP Home Video

Lucy Dacus on Fallon
Lucy Dacus on Fallon, photo by Sean Gallagher/NBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 3, 2021 | 9:09am ET

    Lucy Dacus dropped in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “VBS” from her excellent new album Home Video.

    The tracks brings pathos and humor to vacation bible school, where Dacus spent school breaks as a kid. “In the summer of ’07 I was sure I’d go to heaven/ But I was hedging my bets at VBS,” she sang. Check out the performance below.

    Earlier this year, Dacus brought Home Video to her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, performed “Brando” on Kimmel, and sang in Simlish for The Sims 4 Cottage Living. She recently wrapped an extensive tour, and next year she’ll be trekking through Europe. You can book your seat through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

david byrne i zimbra colbert late show stephen colbert american utopia watch stream fear of music

David Byrne Breaks Down "I Zimbra" on Colbert: Watch

November 2, 2021

my morning jacket love love love late show with stephen colbert performance watch

My Morning Jacket Perform "Love, Love, Love" on Stephen Colbert: Watch

November 1, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo on Kimmel

Olivia Rodrigo Performs "traitor" on Kimmel: Watch

October 27, 2021

bruce springsteen the river no nukes colbert performance watch

Bruce Springsteen Performs "The River" and Talks No Nukes on Colbert: Watch

October 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lucy Dacus Performs "VBS" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale