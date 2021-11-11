M.I.A. Announces New Song “Babylon”

M.I.A. has announced the release of a new song called “Babylon.” It will premiere Friday to coincide with an NFT auction taking place on Foundation.

“Babylon” will be paired with M.I.A.’s 2010 mixtape, 𝕍𝕀ℂ𝕂𝕀𝕃𝔼𝔼𝕂𝕏, in an NFT auction supporting Courage.org.

Winning bidders of the songs will receive the mastered audio and exclusive high res visuals directed by M.I.A. The auction begins Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET and runs for 24 hours.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Babylon” and its accompanying music video will also be available on O H M N I. As a preview, M.I.A. has posted a clip of the song on Instagram.

In 2020, M.I.A. released a pair of songs: “OHMNI 202091” and “CTRL.” Earlier this year, she teamed up with Travis Scott and Young Thug on “Franchise.”

Advertisement