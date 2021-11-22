Menu
MacGruber TV Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer: Watch

The eight-episode series premieres December 16th

MacGruber Peacock
MacGruber, photo via Peacock
November 22, 2021 | 11:30am ET

    Peacock has set a premiere date for its upcoming revival of MacGruber: all eight episodes will be available starting Thursday, December 16th. To coincide with today’s announcement, the stream has also shared a lengthy six-minute teaser, which you can stream below.

    MacGruber stars Will Forte in the titular role, alongside Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy.

    The series picks up 10 years after the events of MacGruber movie. “After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released,” reads the official logline. “His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.”

    Related Video

    A parody of 1980s action series MacGyver, MacGruber was originally a recurring sketch on Saturday Night Live starring Forte as special operations agent MacGruber MacGyver. A feature-length film based on the character was released in May 2010.

    Forte serves as the TV series’ executive producer, co-showrunner, and co-writer alongside John Solomon and The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone.

MacGruber TV Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer: Watch

