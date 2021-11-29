Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Reunite for a Third “Stripperverse” Film

Time to hit the ATM for some singles. On Monday, Channing Tatum dropped the news on social media that the Magic Mike franchise would be expanded yet again to include a sequel to the 2015 instant classic Magic Mike XXL, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The new film, as confirmed by Tatum’s tweet revealing the script’s title page, will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the 2012 film but stepped back to let Gregory Jacobs direct XXL. The once-retired director has been prolific in recent years, with his most recent film, No Sudden Move, premiering last summer on HBO Max.

The Magic Mike Cinematic Universe currently includes the original two films, the live stage show which debuted in Las Vegas in 2017, as well as the upcoming HBO Max reality series Finding Magic Mike. According to a statement from Soderbergh reported by Deadline, the stage show was a factor in Soderbergh’s involvement: “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized.”

Tatum made his own statement as well: “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same.” Check out his statement below.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will premiere exclusively on HBO Max (though hopefully there will be some theatrical screening options available, because ladies’ night is every night when a Magic Mike movie premieres). There is no official word on premiere, though anyone familiar with Soderbergh as a director knows how quickly he could potentially get this movie made.

In the meantime, Finding Magic Mike premieres on December 16th on HBO Max. The show’s official logline: “Ten regular guys who have ‘lost their magic’ are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls – and more – as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.”

Also, in further Tatum news, the star will appear opposite Tom Hardy in an upcoming thriller about the evacuation of Afghanistan.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021