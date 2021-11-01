R.I.P. Malcolm Dome, Veteran Music Journalist Who Coined the Term “Thrash Metal” Dies at 66

Malcolm Dome, a longtime music journalist who primarily covered metal and hard rock, has died at the age of 66. The veteran writer is credited with coining the term “thrash metal” in an article about Anthrax in 1984.

The UK journalist got his start in the 1970s, writing for Record Mirror and Metal Fury magazines, before landing with Kerrang! upon its launch in 1981. His passing was reported by the website Louder, which encompasses the magazines Prog, Classic Rock, and Metal Hammer, all of which Dome contributed to during his lengthy journalism career.

In 1981, Dome put out a book called Encyclopedia Metallica, which may have inspired the legendary metal band’s name. More directly, he referred to Anthrax’s music as “thrash metal” while writing about the band’s song “Metal Thrashing Mad” in an article for Kerrang! magazine. Of course, that term would go on to describe Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and countless other bands.

Dome was also the Editor of Metal Forces magazine and a major contributor to Total Rock Radio. In addition, he wrote or co-wrote several rock books, including ones focused on AC/DC, Metallica, and Led Zeppelin. A selection of his works can be found at his author page on Amazon.

His impact on music journalism is evident in the tributes that have poured in since news of his passing was revealed. Iron Maiden tweeted, “We are all very much saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of our friend Malcolm Dome. He was fearless, intrepid, passionate and forthright as a journalist and latterly a broadcaster and we respected him immensely.”