Man Shot at Young Dolph Memorial

A shot rang out in Memphis Thursday afternoon as mourners gathered at a memorial to slain rapper Young Dolph. As ABC24 reports, one man was wounded and three people have been detained for questioning.

Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was murdered on Wednesday inside of Makeba’s Cookies. Since then, his fans have turned the bakery’s boarded-up windows into a graffitied monument. Local ABC cameras captured the sound of the shot, though not the actual assault, and witnessed as the small crowd scattered in fear.

Police have not released the identities of the three persons of interest, nor have they indicated whether this latest shooting is related to the rapper’s killing. But law enforcement officials had anticipated retaliation, even temporarily closing a Memphis restaurant owned by his longtime rival, Yo Gotti. Yesterday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis said she might call for a city-wide curfew “in the case of acts of retribution.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Police shared surveillance footage of the suspects in Young Dolph’s killing, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men.

#UPDATE: Police said three people have been detained after a man was shot at the memorial for Young Dolph on Airways https://t.co/SC5Uygqj0h — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) November 18, 2021