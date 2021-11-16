Måneskin is Danish for moonlight, an appropriate choice for the four young members of the band. Although they’ve said the name doesn’t relate to their music, there’s a kind of glow about the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Winners, and people seem easily caught in their orbit.

Måneskin has been together since they were in high school. Their breakthrough at Eurovision was presumably the first time many outside of Italy had heard of them, and they’ve since capitalized on that momentum. This year, they became the first Italian rock band to reach the Top 10 on the UK Singles Chart (with “Zitti e buoni” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave”), and reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) chart.

The latest feather in their collective cap? Winning Best Rock Group at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place in Hungary on November 14th. Ahead of the show, Måneskin told Consequence that they were honored to be nominated alongside Foo Fighters, Coldplay and Kings of Leon.

Best Rock let's go!!! This award means soooooooo much to us 💜 Thanks to the @mtvema for all the nominations and for letting us play on such a dream-stage + infinite gratitude to everyone who supported and voted us, we love you!!! pic.twitter.com/Wai7ptzAEH

— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) November 14, 2021

The group is next set to appear on November 21st at the American Music Awards, which promises to be an extremely star-studded event. “We’ve always played live, since the very beginning, and performing has always come naturally to us,” they explain. “But this crazy year has taught us a lot!”

They’ll also perform on January 15th, 2022 at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, alongside twenty one pilots, Coldplay, All Time Low and tons more; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

